Jonesboro State of the City address discusses growth, plans for 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin held his 12th State of the City address Thursday.
This is an annual speech that keeps citizens up-to-date on what’s happening in Jonesboro.
This year’s address discussed the growth the city saw in 2019, as well as the goals Mayor Perrin has set for 2020.
A few of the bigger points mentioned were the city’s growth, major construction projects planned for this year, and new committees and commissions to tackle things like homelessness and beautification.
The city is seeing a growth rate of nearly 2% per year.
Mayor Perrin said not only does the city need to focus on infrastructure to match the growth it’s seen, but Jonesboro also needs to focus on redevelopment and beautifying the city to compete with other cities.
During the State of the City address, Mayor Perrin announced a new initiative called “Keep Jonesboro Beautiful," with plans to create a new commission to help oversee the efforts of the initiative.
“Keep Jonesboro Beautiful” will focus on ways to enhance quality of life, spur economic development, and enhance community pride.
It will also involve more code enforcement.
Mayor Perrin said all of this will hopefully help Jonesboro compete with other cities when it comes to potential job candidates moving to the area.
“We’re at a little crossroads and we need to go forward and to do that we need this, what I call ‘knowledge economy’,” said Perrin, “It’s going to take some time, but you know we know that and so now we’re just chipping away.”
The mayor plans to seek council approval for funding for the Land Bank to do more demolition and redevelopment in blighted areas to help the new “Keep Jonesboro Beautiful” initiative.
Mayor Perrin has plans to submit for council approval the Jonesboro Homelessness Committee, to help the homeless residents in the city.
Another major point discussed at the State of the City address was the several construction projects planned for 2020.
Mayor Perrin said there are over $80 million worth of construction projects that are already started, or will be starting this year.
He mentioned at least nine major construction projects:
- The Highway 18 overpass, expected to be finished in less than two years.
- The Airport Road overpass.
- The Watts Street overpass, expected to be open by the end of the year.
- Widening of the intersection at Southwest Drive/Main Street and Highland Avenue.
- Improvements at Highway 49 and Parker Road, which will be out for bid by August.
- The Harrisburg Road/Forest Hill Road widening, which is going to be bid this year.
- The intersection of Caraway Road and Highland Drive will be widened this year.
- I-555 rehab from Love’s Truck Stop to Southwest Drive.
- The I-555 and Red Wolf cloverleaf interchange.
Mayor Perrin said all of the construction will be worth it to help alleviate traffic issues.
“When you’ve got you know 90 million dollars worth of stuff being done in the city, because as you grow like we are then obviously you’re going to have to take care of that for highway congestion,” said Perrin.
Mayor Perrin also mentioned that Issue 1 is up on the ballot in November for an extension on the existing sales tax that goes toward road improvement in the state.
Mayor Perrin said if Issue 1 does not pass, it would mean a 30% reduction in local road improvement budgets after 2023.
That would mean almost $3 million would be removed from the city and county budgets combined.
Region 8 News covered a meeting on Issue 1 Wednesday, you can learn more about it here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.