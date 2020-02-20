Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The son of a school crossing guard who was struck and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, described his father as “selfless." The Kansas City Star reports that Bart Nill, said his father, 88-year-old Bob Nill, was dedicated to the job and wasn't surprised that he saved two children from being hit before he was struck Tuesday near Christ the King Parish School. He died at a hospital. Bart Nill said that his father “loved kids so much." The driver of a black sedan that hit the guard was taken to a hospital, but no children were hurt. The school said on social media that Bob Nill was a hero.