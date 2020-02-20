Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-MISSING-WOMAN-
Missouri man charged in Chinese wife's death despite no body
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The American husband of a Chinese woman who has been missing since October is now charged with first-degree murder in her death, even though her body hasn't been found. Joseph Elledge, of Columbia, Missouri was charged Wednesday in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji. Prosecutors are seeking a $5 million cash-only bond. A probable cause statement says Elledge did not contact anyone about his wife's disappearance for more than 24 hours and during that time took two drives to rural areas where a body could be disposed of. Authorities have been searching for Ji's body in the Lamine River near Boonville.
CARJACKING
Missouri lawmakers advance anti-carjacking bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are trying to give prosecutors more options for charging people for carjackings. House lawmakers gave initial approval to the proposal Wednesday. Prosecutors now charge people with robbery or other related crimes. The House bill would create a specific carjacking law. The bill would make carjacking a felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison. The crime would be punishable by 10 to 30 years or life in prison if the carjacker causes serious injury, is armed with a real or fake weapon, or takes a vehicle with a child in it.
DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION-EXPRESS MART
Express Mart owner settles St. Louis discrimination lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A company that operates Express Mart convenience stores will pay $25,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who wasn't hired because of his medical conditions. Under a settlement announced Wednesday, Home Service Oil Co., which owns Express Marts, also will improve procedures and training involving disabled employees. According to the lawsuit, a man who has Tourette's syndrome and another neurological condition applied for a part-time sales clerk job at an Express Mart in Cedar Hill. Federal officials say the store's manager refused to consider his application because of his facial tic and told an assistant store manager she didn't want such people working at the store.
FORMER PRIEST-ABUSE ALLEGATION
Retired Catholic priest charged in Missouri with sex abuse
A retired Catholic priest has been charged in Missouri with multiple counts of child sexual abuse stemming from a statewide investigation of Catholic priest abuse. Seventy-six-year-old Frederick Lutz was charged Tuesday with forcible sodomy, sexual abuse and two counts of statutory sodomy. His bond was set at $125,000 cash only. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. He was among 12 former priests that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt referred for criminal prosecution following a 13-month investigation of religious leaders within the Archdiocese of St. Louis and the dioceses of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Springfield-Cape Girardeau and Jefferson City.
BATHTUB BIRTH-CHARGES
3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges. An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. And a 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12. All three live in St. Charles. Police started investigating after the adult male relative brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11. Charging documents say the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.
BODY FOUND-DUFFEL BAG
Woman's body found in duffel bag in northwest Missouri
FAUCETT, Mo. (AP) — Buchanan County authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a duffel bag along a county road. Sheriff Bill Puett says a state transportation worker saw a bag in a ditch Tuesday and called authorities after approaching it. The body was found just west of Faucett near Missouri 371. The woman is believed to be between 40 and 55. An autopsy is planned to determine her cause of death.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-MISSOURI
Review: Chains, trade group members win pot licenses in Mo.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newspaper review shows that some of the country's biggest marijuana chains and board members of Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association are among groups that won licenses to grow, process or sell marijuana. The state recently awarded 338 licenses for its new medical marijuana industry. Hundreds of applicants who didn't win licenses are complaining about the criteria the state used to make those decisions. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reviewed records and business registration reports related to the awarding of 338 licenses to grow, process and sell marijuana in Missouri.
OFFICER SHOT-MISSOURI
Charges filed in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson faces charges including first-degree assault. St. Louis County police said in a news release Wednesday that 20-year-old Fhontez Mitchell, of Ferguson, is being held on $1 million cash-only bond. Mitchell was arrested Tuesday after a manhunt. The officer works for the police department in Calverton Park, which is near Ferguson. He was working as a security guard Sunday night when police say he was shot three times by Mitchell, a suspected shoplifter. The officer has been released from the hospital.