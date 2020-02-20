Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde coming to FedExForum

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When country music star Luke Combs brings his “What You See Is What You Get Tour” to Memphis, he’ll be joined by a familiar face.
Mammoth Spring native Ashley McBryde will be his special guest, along with Ray Fulcher.
Tickets for the Sept. 26 concert at FedExForum go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office in Memphis.
Grammy-nominated Combs, who has won ACM, CMA and CMT Awards, will perform hits from his Billboard Chart topping album, including “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ on You,” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”
McBryde grew up in Northeast Arkansas and attended Arkansas State University before moving to Nashville.
Her album, “Girl Going Nowhere” earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. In 2019, she was named New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards.
There is a 6-ticket limit for the concert. Prices have not been announced.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.