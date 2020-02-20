Power Plant project to see new life

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Power Plant’s leaking roof, busted windows, and boarded entrance has been the talk of the town for many years.
The Greene County Future Fund and Mayor Mike Gaskill met Wednesday morning to talk about the future of the Power Plant. They agreed the upgrades can happen.
The plan is still in the works, meaning construction will happen. It is for certain the Power Plant will not be demolished.
The Advertising and Promotion Committee receives allotted money from the lodging industry.
A&P takes applications from local businesses to give money on projects. The Greene County Future Fund applied for and have been accepted.
Now, A&P is committed to giving $250,000 to the Greene County Future Fund on its power plant project.
“They were forward-thinking, A&P was and saw our vision of the project,” Main Street Paragould Executive Director Gina Jarrett says.
The money will be allotted to Greene County Future Fund over the course of five years. Each year, they will receive $50,000, officials said.
Jarrett says this building is important to the community and should be restored.
“That brings it not only as an architectural importance factor to our community but heart-string importance,” she says. “As an economic development tool, we need a facility of that size.”
Jarrett says the city has focused on the downtown area for the past two decades, now, they’re ready to focus on other projects in the city.
She says the money will soon go toward a feasibility study, architectural drawings, and cost estimates.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.