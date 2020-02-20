Supporters push for Issue 1 at Jonesboro meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Issue 1 became the center topic of a special transportation meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce, where one group explained why it backs the tax extension.
In Arkansas this November, voters will see Issue 1 on the ballot.
That proposal would make the state's current half-cent sales tax to fund roads and highways permanent.
Voters initially approved the tax in 2012 for 10 years, meaning the tax will end in 2023 unless voters approve Issue 1 to make it permanent.
The Arkansas Good Roads Foundation supports the tax and that's why Executive Director Joe Quinn gave a presentation at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon.
"We have 25% of the roads in Arkansas are considered to be in failing condition," Quinn said. "And if this doesn't pass and you cut about 32% from a county road budget and 32% from a city road budget, you're really going to take the ability of local leaders to maintain and upgrade the quality of roads."
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said he understands why there’s some opposition to the measure.
"Nobody likes taxes," Judge Day said. "I don't think there's a single person that woke up this morning that said, 'Hey, I think I'm going to pay an extra tax today.'"
However, Judge Day said those who oppose this measure need to come to meetings like these.
“If you want to hear it from the horse’s mouth, the horse will be here on March 31st. You get all the stakeholders there that can tell you why is this the best way to go,” he said.
Judge Day is referencing the meeting that ArDOT is holding at First National Bank Arena at 5:30 p.m. on March 31.
For voters south of Craighead County, ArDOT will also hold a meeting in Batesville at the same time, but on March 12 in the Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College.
