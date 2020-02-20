Three people in custody after arrests in theft case, police say

Authorities in two counties were busy Thursday as arrests were made in a theft case. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 5:17 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities in two counties were busy Thursday as three arrests were made in a theft case.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the felony theft happened at Ulta and possibly another location in Jonesboro around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

Smith said authorities believe the suspects walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise. From there, the suspects went south on I-555 toward Marked Tree.

Marked Tree police said Thursday three people were in custody there in connection with the case.

