“Apart-Hotel” expansion slated in downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to build a downtown hotel several years ago has led to an expansion for an “Apart-Hotel” in downtown Jonesboro.
According to a media release Friday, Intersect311 will be having its grand opening for the expansion March 6 with a ribbon cutting at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Both Mat Clark and Heather Walker-Clark started the project nearly six years ago to build the hotel at 315 West Huntington. The “Apart-Hotel” was originally built with two and three-bedroom townhouses with a kitchen, laundry closet and private bathroom.
Walker-Clark said the approach has been beneficial to people.
“The thing we figured out quickly was that we were getting a lot of solo travelers. They loved the downtown location, comfort, and amenities, but the townhomes had more square footage than what they needed for one person,” Walker-Clark said.
The expansion will include 15 one-bedroom and studio suites. Officials said the bedrooms and studio suites will have a home-style feel with a lot of natural light.
“They are beautifully decorated with a modern feel, allowing guests to transport themselves and truly stay like a local,” officials said in the media release.
Clark said the opportunity for the expansion in downtown Jonesboro is important and crucial to the area.
“We are very excited to show the addition off to the locals. We love downtown and we plan to continue innovating and revitalizing this area as long as we are able to,” Clark said.
