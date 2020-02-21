Area lakes receive funding for boat access improvements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of lakes in Region 8 will receive funding for work to be done on boat ramps and access points.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, commission members voted Thursday to authorize $554,800 for projects statewide from the state’s Marine Fuel Tax program.
The projects include chip sealing a gravel parking lot at Lake Hogue in Poinsett County and repairs to the ramp and construction of a new courtesy dock on the south ramp at Lake Ashbaugh in Greene County.
The projects were among eight in the state to receive funding. Officials said the funding comes from marine fuel taxes that are collected on diesel and gas used in boats in the Natural State.
