Arkansas leads U.S. in meth use, study finds
(Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 21, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 11:22 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sit in an Arkansas courtroom on any given day, and the results of a recent nationwide study become apparent: methamphetamine use is a continuing, still growing problem.

In fact, Arkansas leads the nation in the number of people testing positive for meth, according to a study by Millennium Health.

Methamphetamine positivity rates in the state totaled 28.7% last year, far ahead of Iowa which ranked second in the nation with 20.8%

Our northern neighbor also ranked within the top 10 states for meth. Missouri came in 9th place with 10.5% testing positive for the drug.

Rank Cocaine Methamphetamine Heroin Fentanyl
1 Maryland (14.6%) Arkansas (28.7%) Washington (6.3%) Kentucky (16.2%)
2 Maine (13.8%) Iowa (20.8%) New Mexico (6.0%) Ohio (13.6%)
3 Ohio (12.2%) Washington (20.7%) Alaska (4.9%) Maryland (13.0%)
4 Virginia (10.7%) Kentucky (20.3%) Kentucky (4.0%) Maine (10.1%)
5 North Carolina (10.0%) Minnesota (16.5%) Utah (3.2%) New Hampshire (9.6%)
6 Louisiana (7.3%) New Mexico (15.5%) Virginia (3.1%) Illinois (8.6%)
7 Kentucky (7.1%) Alaska (13.5%) Nevada (3.0%) Virginia (8.3%)
8 Illinois (6.2%) Montana (12.3%) Ohio (2.7%) Arizona (4.1%)
9 Wisconsin (5.3%) Missouri (10.5%) Oregon (2.6%) New Mexico (3.4%)
10 New Mexico (5.3%) Idaho (9.8%) California (2.5%) Louisiana (3.3%)

Nationally, Millennium Health reported meth-positive rates increased by 129.6% since 2015.

The researchers said the explosion of meth use across much of the country explains in part the 5-fold increase in deaths due to the drug since 2010.

To read the full report, click here.

