Arkansas leads U.S. in meth use, study finds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sit in an Arkansas courtroom on any given day, and the results of a recent nationwide study become apparent: methamphetamine use is a continuing, still growing problem.
In fact, Arkansas leads the nation in the number of people testing positive for meth, according to a study by Millennium Health.
Methamphetamine positivity rates in the state totaled 28.7% last year, far ahead of Iowa which ranked second in the nation with 20.8%
Our northern neighbor also ranked within the top 10 states for meth. Missouri came in 9th place with 10.5% testing positive for the drug.
Nationally, Millennium Health reported meth-positive rates increased by 129.6% since 2015.
The researchers said the explosion of meth use across much of the country explains in part the 5-fold increase in deaths due to the drug since 2010.
