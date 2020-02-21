Austin Cook shoots 67 Friday at the Puerto Rico Open

Rio Grande, PR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is getting back on track on the PGA Tour.
Austin Cook rebounded from a Thursday 74 to post a 67 at the Puerto Rico Open. The 5-under par round featured 7 birdies. The JHS and Razorback alum is currently -3 overall and tied for 48th.
Cook will make his first cut since the 2019 RSM Classic. Austin has two top 20 finishes in the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season. He was T14 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (September 2019) and T17 at the Houston Open (October 2019).
