A Better Region 8 Guest Editorial: Helping Our Wolves Learn or HOWL Transition Program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Helping Our Wolves Learn or HOWL Transition Program, located on the Arkansas State University, is committed to providing a positive learning experience for students with Intellectual Disabilities and/or Autism.
These students have encounter barriers such as the lack of social support, resources, financial aid, and inability to obtain test scores to enroll in college.
HOWL seeks to enable these students with the environment and assistance they need.
HOWL services include mentoring, career planning, independent living skills, and specialized classes just to name a few which will ensure the success of the H.O.W.L. students not only while on campus but also as they transition into the workforce.
Completing the coursework, students with a greater sense of accomplishment and social support.
Show your support by attending their first annual fundraising gala- The HOWLing 20s Gala on March 7 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and have a HOWL of a great time at Centennial Hall with free parking!
As the event of the season, 1920s attire is encouraged!
Live music provided by Cory Jackson from NBC's The Voice and Jazz by Jazz Extraordinaire!
Keynote Presentation by Karen Gaffney, who is a distance swimmer and first person with Down Syndrome to receive an Honorary Doctorate.
Purchase tickets now for only $60 adults and $45 students.
Tickets are available online at astate.edu/marketplace.
Ticket sales end on February 27th.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.