Both A-State basketball squads face 1st place Sun Belt opposition Saturday

This season, through 24 games, A-State has been among the nation’s best at getting to the free-throw line,ranking fifth in the league (63rd nationally) with 487 free-throw attempts. According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves rank 34th nationally (out of 351 teams) in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free throw trips that result in a free throw trip) with a 19.9 percent clip. Additionally, HerHoopStats.com ranks the Red Wolves 54th nationally in percentage of points from free throws (20.3%). Peyton Martin ranks fifth in the league (84th nationally) at getting to the line, attempting 127 free throws this season while Jireh Washington ranks seventh in the conference with 117 attempts.