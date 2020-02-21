Both A-State basketball squads face 1st place Sun Belt opposition Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State men’s basketball (15-13, 7-10 Sun Belt) vs. Little Rock (18-9, 12-4 Sun Belt)
Saturday, February 22 • 4:00 PM • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • Arkansas State Game Notes
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,222-1,180 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State is 11-1 this season and 33-5 under head coach Mike Balado when scoring 65 points before its opponent.
The Red Wolves are 15-6 when shooting 40 percent or better and 14-5 when scoring 65 or more points this season. A-State has 15 games with 14 or more assists this season after posting a combined 13 the last two seasons. The Red Wolves have five comebacks despite trailing by 10 or more points in the second half. A-State has surpassed its win total from a year ago (13-19) and matched the win total in league play (7-11).
The Red Wolves have 31 double-figure scoring games from players off the bench, second-most behind Winthrop for the most in Division I. A-State leads the nation in free throws made (514) and free throws attempted (728), but ranks 341st in fewest fouls (569).
Arkansas State women’s basketball (9-16, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Troy (21-4, 12-2 Sun Belt)
Saturday, February 22 • 4:00 PM CT • Troy, Ala. • Trojan Arena • ESPN+ • Arkansas State Game Notes
Arkansas State is set to face Troy at 4 p.m. CT Saturday at Trojan Arena in Troy. Action will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network at 95.3 The Ticket, as well as 970 AM and now 96.9 FM.
Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in 15 of its 25 games so far this season. Since the 2012-13 season, Arkansas State is 92-45 (.672) when three or more players score in double figures. In A-State’s nine wins, the Red Wolves have posted 146 assists to 218 made baskets for a 67.0% assist percentage.
Arkansas State has played Troy 24 times in the history of the two programs dating back to 2006, with A-State holding a 14-10 lead in the series but Troy has won the last seven meetings. In games played in Troy, Arkansas State is 6-5.
Arkansas State has forced double-digit turnovers in all but two games this season, including at least 15 takeaways 16 times (nine games with 20 or more). The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 15 times or fewer in 13 games this year, including a season-low seven twice (11/13 vs. SEMO, 1/9 vs. Georgia State) and 10 times or less five times. When A-State wins, it averages 14.1 turnovers allowed per game with a turnover margin of +4.8 while boasting an assist/turnover ratio of 1.1.
When A-State is victorious, five players average in double figures: Jireh Washington (13.4), Peyton Martin (13.4), Morgan Wallace (11.8), Jada Ford (10.3) and Payton Tennison (10.0). Wallace also nearly averages a double-double at 9.9 rebounds per game in those nine wins. The Red Wolves have posted an assist percentage greater than 65 percent in six games this season, the highest coming against Appalachian State (79.3 percent), which was the best since posting an 85-percent mark last season vs. ULM. That matches the total from 2013-14 when A-State posted a mark of 70 percent or better three times.
Arkansas State ranks first in the Sun Belt Conference in total steals (238) and steals per game (9.52). Morgan Wallace ranks third in the league in steals per game (2.13) and in total steals (51). The Red Wolves have swiped 10 or more steals in 15 games, including 10 of their last 15 games. A-State has tallied 13 or more steals eight times this season.
This season, through 24 games, A-State has been among the nation’s best at getting to the free-throw line,ranking fifth in the league (63rd nationally) with 487 free-throw attempts. According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves rank 34th nationally (out of 351 teams) in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free throw trips that result in a free throw trip) with a 19.9 percent clip. Additionally, HerHoopStats.com ranks the Red Wolves 54th nationally in percentage of points from free throws (20.3%). Peyton Martin ranks fifth in the league (84th nationally) at getting to the line, attempting 127 free throws this season while Jireh Washington ranks seventh in the conference with 117 attempts.
