Chilly Weekend with More Rain

It’ll be a cold start to the weekend with temperatures back in the 20s Saturday morning. Highs only get to near 50 degrees. So, while it’s an improvement, it’s still going to be chilly. Clouds move in throughout the day, and that’ll set us up for our next storm system. Rain increases Sunday with only a few showers possible for the afternoon. More widespread rain comes in later in the day. Most will come away with 0.50-1″ of rainfall. Another quick shot of rain and snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but temperatures look too warm for any accumulation once again.