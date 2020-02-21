Crews on scene of bus crash on Hwy. 63 near Bono

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Bono.
A picture from the scene shows the front end of the bus, identified as a Lawrence County School District Walnut Ridge bus, was damaged in the crash.
Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash. According to a tweet, there are injuries involved with this crash. It’s unclear who was injured.
Region 8 News has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.