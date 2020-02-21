Crews on scene of bus crash on Hwy. 63 near Bono

Crews on scene of bus crash on Hwy. 63 near Bono
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 21, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 10:14 AM

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Bono.

A picture from the scene shows the front end of the bus, identified as a Lawrence County School District Walnut Ridge bus, was damaged in the crash.

ARDOT's IDriveArkansas map shows a slight back up following a crash involving a school bus. (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Transportation)
Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash. According to a tweet, there are injuries involved with this crash. It’s unclear who was injured.

Region 8 News has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

