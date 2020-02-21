Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit receives donation

The Greene County Sheriff's Department received a $3,000 donation from Paragould FOCUS Bank (South Branch) for helping the department with its new K-9 unit. (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Department)
February 21, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 3:37 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An area sheriff’s office has received help for its new K-9 unit with a $3,000 donation.

According to a post on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Paragould FOCUS Bank (South Branch) presented the donation for the new K-9 unit at the department.

Officials said the donation will help the department.

“Thanks Paragould FOCUS Bank (South Branch) for your donation for the new K-9 unit to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Steve Franks,” the post noted.

