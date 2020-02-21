Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit receives donation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An area sheriff’s office has received help for its new K-9 unit with a $3,000 donation.
According to a post on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Paragould FOCUS Bank (South Branch) presented the donation for the new K-9 unit at the department.
Officials said the donation will help the department.
“Thanks Paragould FOCUS Bank (South Branch) for your donation for the new K-9 unit to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Steve Franks,” the post noted.
