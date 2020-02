Larry’s Pizza

1841 E. Highland

2/19/2020

Follow-up

1. Food items in walk-in cooler without date label. 2. Facility does not have test strips for measuring chlorine levels. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. 3. Warewash machine is not dispensing measureable amounts of chlorine sanitizer. Have machine adjusted or repaired so that it maintains temperature. All dishes are required to be put in a

submersion dip in sanitizer in 3 compartment sink after wash cycle until unit is repaired.