Hugs for Miriam: Students teaching acceptance and kindness with daily hugs for 4-year-old classmate with cerebral palsy

Almost every day at pick up Miriam gets all the hugs and high fives! I’ve seen other kids coming and going and somehow Miriam gets celebrity treatment from her friends! You guys, I can’t tell you enough beautiful things about all of Miriam’s friends and teachers! 💕 💕 Every single time she walks through the door she is greeted by every single child and teacher in the class. She gets cheered on and celebrated for working hard on her talker, in her walking canes and just about anything she progresses in! 👫👭👬 It brings me so much joy to see this little generation of dreamers and doers accepting and celebrating Miriam just like she is! It is my hope that because of their budding friendships with Mir, each child will continue to foster and grow their love and appreciation for differences in all people, not just differently abled people! 🥰 If you needed to find some good in the world today, here it is!