Jonesboro police respond to shooting on Vine Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in the 1200 block of Vine Street.
According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers got a call around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the area. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.
However, no one was injured.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
