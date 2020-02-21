Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-POLICE SHOOTING
Intellectual disability cited in death row inmate's appeal
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The attorney for an Arkansas death row inmate convicted for fatally shooting a police officer in 2011 says the convicted murderer has an intellectual disability that makes him ineligible to be executed. Attorneys for the state and Jerry Lard appeared before the state Supreme Court Thursday over Lard's appeal of his death sentence for the fatal shooting of Trumann police officer Jonathan Schmidt. Lard was the passenger of a car Schmidt pulled over during an April 2011 nighttime traffic stop. Lard's attorney cited a psychologist who found that the inmate had a “mild" intellectual disability.
ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS-JOHNSON
Arkansas court won't reconsider inmate's DNA testing bid
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won't reconsider its ruling rejecting a death row inmate's request for new DNA testing of evidence that his attorneys say could exonerate him. Justices on Thursday rejected Stacey Johnson's petition for rehearing over the court's decision last year that he wasn't entitled to additional testing of evidence from the 1993 killing of Carol Heath. Johnson was one of eight inmates Arkansas sought to execute over an 11-day period in 2017, but he and three other inmates were spared by the courts. The state put the other four men to death.
FOUR DEAD-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Carbon monoxide blamed in deaths of 4 at Arkansas home
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say four adults who were found dead in a central Arkansas home over the weekend died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The three men and one woman were found dead Sunday at a home in North Little Rock. North Little Rock police say detectives found a combination welder and generator in an enclosed storage room underneath the home. Police said Wednesday that authorities believe that was the source of the carbon monoxide. Police say the generator had been reported stolen from a nearby construction site.
MCFADDEN-DWI CHARGE
Former NFL player Darren McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case
DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.
ARKANSAS HIGHWAYS-DIRECTOR
Arkansas panel picks new state transportation director
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Highway Commission has named a longtime state Transportation Department employee as the first woman to lead the agency. The commission named Lorie Harris Tudor on Thursday to be the department's new director. She succeeds outgoing director Scott Bennett, who announced Wednesday that he was retiring effective March 20. Tudor has been the department's deputy director and chief operating officer since 2014. Her appointment comes as the governor and highway officials campaign for a November ballot measure to extend a half-cent sales tax for state roads.
AP-US-JAPANESE-AMERICAN-INTERNMENT-APOLOGY
California apologizes for Japanese American internment
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has apologized for discriminating against Japanese Americans and helping the U.S. government send them to internment camps during World War II. The Assembly passed a resolution Thursday that also apologized for discrimination leading up to the war. It comes a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the governors of Idaho and Arkansas declared Feb. 19 a Day of Remembrance. That's the day in 1942 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order leading to the imprisonments. California lawmakers gave somber statements and hugged and shook hands with people who were imprisoned in the camps and with their families.