Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-KS-TRIPLE HOMICIDE-TOPEKA
Man pleads guilty in connection to Topeka triple homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The fifth of five defendants charged with killing three people in Topeka has pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. Twenty-two-year-old Shane Andrew Mays pleaded Thursday to attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery. WIBW reports prosecutors said the three victims were killed in March 2017 after an unproven rape allegation against 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt. Prosecutors say Mays was given a chance to survive if he helped to kill Leavitt, his best friend. He put a bag over Leavitt's head and held him down until another man killed Leavitt. Mays walked to the police station and reported the deaths.
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Man charged with first-degree murder in Topeka hit-and-run
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Shawnee County authorities have charged a 51-year-old man with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run near a Topeka trail. Chad Thomas Cuevas was charged Thursday and is being held on $1 million bond. Police say 41-year-old Emerson Downing was run over near the Soldier Trail on Monday. Witnesses reported hearing an argument and then seeing someone run over a man and flee. Downing was found in a field near the trail and died a short time later. Authorities have not said what the men were arguing about.
CLIMATE CHANGE-KANSAS
As climate changes, activists struggle for Kansas' attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Environmentalists are struggling to get Kansas lawmakers to even discuss climate change as a serious issue. They're pushing the issue in a state where energy production remains an important industry and some top Republicans question the widespread scientific consensus that human activity is warming the planet. States like Virginia, Minnesota and California are setting goals for eventually getting all of their electricity from renewable resources, but Kansas proposals on energy efficiency and encouraging farmers to capture and store carbon dioxide have languished. And House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said lawmakers have other priorities, adding, “The planet goes in cycles, and it's a natural cycle."
COUNTERFEIT BILL-SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Man accused of trying to pass fake $100 at sheriff's office
ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted felon was arrested after he tried to use a fake $100 bill to add money to a jailed inmate's account. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said an employee immediately recognized the bill as a counterfeit Wednesday and notified investigators. Forty-three-year-old Karl Landon Jr. is jailed on suspicion of possession of counterfeited currency with the intent to defraud. Kansas Department of Corrections records show that he has previous convictions, including for assault, battery and drugs.
BC-US-CARNIVAL VENDORS KILLED
Woman pleads not guilty in deaths of Kansas carnival workers
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A woman suspected in the killings of a Kansas couple who were working as carnival vendors pleaded not guilty to several charges. Kimberly Younger, of McIntosh, Florida, entered the plea Wednesday in the death of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County Fair in July 2018 when they were killed, driven to Arkansas and buried. She is charged with six counts, including capital murder. KWCH reports that during Wednesday's arraignment, prosecutors said they would not pursue the death penalty against Younger. Authorities say the Carpenters were killed after one suspect posed as a carnival mafia boss and ordered the killings.
ASBESTOS-PRISON SENTENCE
Kansas developer gets prison term over asbestos disposal
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Lawrence developer to serve three months in prison for illegal disposal of asbestos during a construction project. Thomas S. Fritzel was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine for violations of the Clean Air Act during remodeling work at the former Alvamar Country Club, now known as the Jayhawk Club. The Lawrence Journal-world reports the penalty imposed by U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter comes after jurors found Fritzel guilty of three counts related to disposal of the asbestos, a hazardous material linked cancer.
STREET SWEEPER HURT
Big rig hits street sweeper, tossing worker into canal
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer hit a street sweeper along Interstate 135 in Wichita, throwing a crew member into a canal. The Wichita Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the worker was taken to a hospital in serious condition after Wednesday night's accident. The name of the worker wasn't immediately release.
FATAL WRECK-VICTIMS SUED
Kansas sues victims, others for damages after fatal crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The state of Kansas is suing the victims and other parties involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 435 two years ago. In February 2018, a truck hit a van on the interstate in Leawood, killing two sisters and injuring three family members. On Tuesday, the state sued the parents of the children, the truck driver and the owners of the truck and a trailer involved in the crash. The state is seeking to recover $116,832 to repair a highway barrier damaged during the crash. The Kansas City Star reports that it's not unusual for governments to file claims for damages and costs after traffic crashes.