Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-MISSING-WOMAN
Police: Missouri man may have strangled missing wife
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Investigators believe a Columbia man may have strangled or suffocated his Chinese wife, who has been missing since early October. Joseph Elledge was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, although her body has not been found . A probable cause statement says Elledge told officers he gave his wife a massage the night before she disappeared. The statement says that would have put Ji in a position where she could not defend herself against her much larger husband. Also Thursday, a judge set an April 6 hearing date for Elledge on child abuse charges related to the couple's 1-year-old daughter.
HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE-DISCRIMINATION
Suit: Woman called black co-workers 'boy,' 'Aunt Jemima'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An African American medical technician at a Kansas City hospital alleges in a lawsuit that a white employee called him “boy" and referred to a black co-worker as “Aunt Jemima." The Kansas City Star reports that Trevor Baston accuses St. Luke’s Physician Group and St. Luke’s Health System of race, color and sex discrimination, harassment and retaliation in a lawsuit that was moved last week from state to federal court. St. Luke's Health System said in a statement that it couldn't comment on pending litigation but stressed that it was committed to a “culture of diversity, inclusion, and respect for all."
BATHTUB BIRTH-CHARGES
3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges. An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. And a 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12. All three live in St. Charles. Police started investigating after the adult male relative brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11. Charging documents say the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.
LONG-TERM CARE
Missouri Senate backs tax break for long-term care savings
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed legislation that would provide a tax incentive to save money for long-term care expenses. The bill approved Thursday would create a state income tax deduction for money invested in savings accounts to pay for the care of the chronically ill. Individuals could claim deductions of up to $4,000 annually and married couples up to $8,000. The savings could be used for their own future care, or for someone else. The concept is similar to state tax breaks granted for investing money in college savings accounts. The legislation now goes to the House.
GUN LAWSUIT-KANSAS CITY
Dealer who sold weapon used in killing to stop selling guns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A firearms dealer who sold a weapon used in deadly Kansas City shooting has agreed to stop selling guns as part of a settlement with the parents of the victim. Green Tip Arms also agreed to surrender its federal firearms license to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives under the agreement that a Jackson County judge approved Tuesday. The suit alleged that Green Tip Arms had reason to be suspicious that a frequent customer was an unlicensed gun dealer. One of the weapons whose purchase that customer helped organize was used to kill Crawford in 2016.
FAILED $8 XANAX DEAL-KILLING
Kansas teen gets probation in failed $8 Xanax deal killing
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City teenager has been sentenced to nine months of probation for her part in a failed $8 Xanax deal that ended in a deadly shooting. The Kansas City Star reports that Jordan Denny, of Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced Thursday for drug charges. She originally was charged with felony murder in the March 2019 death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett. The affidavit says Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., who is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge, arranged to buy the anxiety medication through Denny. She told authorities her supplier fell through and that she asked Padgett to leave with Bibee. That's when the shooting happened.
METHAMPHETAMINE CRACKDOWN
New enforcement operation focuses on meth trafficking hubs
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal authorities say they are targeting methamphetamine “transportation hubs” around the country in an effort to block the distribution of the highly addictive drug. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon visited Atlanta Thursday to announce the launch of Operation Crystal Shield. Atlanta is one of eight cities the agency has identified as a hub where methamphetamine from Mexico arrives in bulk for distribution around the country. The other cities are Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix and St. Louis. Dhillon said they hope to intercept the drug before it is trafficked to neighborhoods and communities throughout the country.
ST. LOUIS ZOO-MONKEY
New colobus monkey makes debut at St. Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Zoo has a new resident, and boy is he cute. The zoo announced Thursday that Teak, a black and white colobus monkey, was born on Feb. 3. Colobus monkeys are born white with a pink face. By age 6 months, the little monkey will get his adult coloration of black hair but with white hair around the face and part of the tail. Colobus monkeys live in families with several females who share in the care of newborns.