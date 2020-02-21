Living with grief: Roadside memorials

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grief, it’s a universal process, that affects all of us, and it can be difficult to deal with.
You pass by roadside memorials every day.
People go through great lengths to honor loved ones who’ve passed away.
But, these subtle reminders, do they really make a difference for those who are grieving?
“Final place, where our kids took their last breath, when they had that accident June 2nd, 2014,” said Barry Weyer.
Weyer lost his son, Barry Weyer, Jr., in a car accident almost six years ago.
“They were out running around having a good time,” said Weyer. “They topped the hill here at the church at a high rate of speed, created a one-vehicle accident, the car ended up ultimately striking the tree, splitting in two, and they all four were killed in that car accident.”
And now, this memorial stands on Rockingchair Road, to remember Barry Weyer Jr., Michael Martin, Sarah Bean, and Nathan Swafford.
From a cross and flowers, to a bicycle and sign, roadside memorials can be found all over Region 8.
Mandy Young is the Clinical Director for the NEA Center for Good Grief.
She sees people of all ages who are dealing with the loss of a family member or a close friend.
“We don’t really get over grief,” said Young. “Grief is something that stays with you once you’ve been impacted by it, but you can learn to live without your person and find joy and hope.”
Learning to live with grief can be a challenge.
“Grief being like an ocean, high tide in the beginning, you feel like your drowning," said Young. “But, the tide recedes and they’re able to breath, they’re able to walk and get back on their feet.”
Weyer continues to learn new ways to cope with his grief but knew exactly the first time that he visited the place where his son had died.
“It was probably a year, year and a half, before I actually came out here,” said Weyer. “I knew exactly, I could picture exactly where it was, I knew exactly what they were doing out here.”
And, although years have passed, Weyer says there is still a lot of pain.
“But, I also hope it works as a reminder of what can happen,” said Weyer.
The roadside memorial means so much to Weyer and the other families that lost loved ones in that fatal wreck.
“It gives her a sense of peace and comfort to come out and take care of the site and put stuff up,” said Weyer.
But, roadside memorials, aren’t for everyone.
“It’s important to remember what their life was like, but also people have to work through what the death was like, and how that impacted them as a family,” said Young. “For some family members, it would be very difficult to see that, or revisit it, or drive past it.”
It depends on the person.
“People aren’t looking for a fix or an answer when they’re asking those hard questions; why, how, why me, why them,” said Young.
They’re often just looking for someone to sit with them, hold their hand and listen.
“All those sites are special, all those sites remember somebody that somebody lost, so be mindful of them, be respectful,” said Weyer. “Just remember, that was somebody’s loved one.”
Weyer and Young both said the best way to deal with grief is by having someone you can talk to.
The NEA Center for Good Grief is free.
The center focuses on walking alongside families and helping them figure out how to navigate life without their loved one.
We reached out to Randy Ort with ArDOT to find out if roadside memorials are legal.
He said according to Arkansas law, nothing can be in the right-of-way.
And while ArDOT does not have a crew roaming around pulling up memorials, they will remove them if there’s a complaint.
But, Ort says they will contact the family and take the memorial to an area headquarters.
