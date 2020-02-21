Man stepping up to fund St. Jude family’s stay at Ronald McDonald House with pop top donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi man is stepping up to make sure one St. Jude family has all the comforts of home while they’re in Memphis for treatment. And he’s doing it one pop top at a time!
Terry Jordan has been collecting pop tops, the kind you find on soda cans, for the last ten years.
With the help of his Philadelphia, Mississippi community, he collected more than one million tops.
Being a cancer survivor himself, Jordan brought them all to the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis -- a home away from home for St. Jude patients and their families.
Jordan says the kids are fighting a tough battle and he just hopes to make it easier.
Officials from the Ronald McDonald House say Jordan’s donation will fund a full week for a family to stay at the facility.
And coming up on April 24 don’t miss Pop-Tab-Palooza!
It’s a one-day pop tab donation drive to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.