NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/20/2020)
By Chris Hudgison | February 20, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 11:03 PM

District tournaments continued all over Region 8.

We had an all Mississippi County semifinal in the 3A-3 Tournament. Manila and Osceola picked up wins Thursday, they’ll face off Saturday for the boys championship. Hoxie won their 15th straight game, the Lady Mustangs will face Trumann for the girls title.

3A-3 Boys Semifinal: Manila 44, Gosnell 38

3A-3 Girls Semifinal: Hoxie 59, Osceola 44

3A-3 Boys Semifinal: Osceola 58, Rivercrest 55

3A-3 Girls Semifinal: Trumann 50, Walnut Ridge 37

4A-3 Boys Semifinal: Westside 58, Valley View 49

4A-3 Boys Semifinal: Brookland 51, Blytheville 46

4A-3 Girls Semifinal: Southside 59, Highland 42

4A-3 Girls Semifinal: Batesville 69, Pocahontas 65

2A-3 Boys Semifinal: Bay 55, Rector 54

2A-3 Boys Semifinal: Melbourne 59, Marmaduke 50

2A-3 Girls Semifinal: Marmaduke 67, Riverside 53

2A-3 Girls Semifinal: Melbourne 60, Salem 20

2A-6 Boys Championship: Marianna Lee 55, Clarendon 54

2A-6 Girls Championship: Earle 43, Clarendon 21

1A-3 Boys Semifinal: Ridgefield Christian 57, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 35

1A-3 Boys Semifinal: Hillcrest 45, Mammoth Spring 37

1A-3 Girls Semifinal: Mammoth Spring 72, Armorel 25

1A-3 Girls Semifinal: Hillcrest 62, Maynard 59

