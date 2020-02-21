District tournaments continued all over Region 8.
We had an all Mississippi County semifinal in the 3A-3 Tournament. Manila and Osceola picked up wins Thursday, they’ll face off Saturday for the boys championship. Hoxie won their 15th straight game, the Lady Mustangs will face Trumann for the girls title.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (2/20/2020)
3A-3 Boys Semifinal: Manila 44, Gosnell 38
3A-3 Girls Semifinal: Hoxie 59, Osceola 44
3A-3 Boys Semifinal: Osceola 58, Rivercrest 55
3A-3 Girls Semifinal: Trumann 50, Walnut Ridge 37
4A-3 Boys Semifinal: Westside 58, Valley View 49
4A-3 Boys Semifinal: Brookland 51, Blytheville 46
4A-3 Girls Semifinal: Southside 59, Highland 42
4A-3 Girls Semifinal: Batesville 69, Pocahontas 65
2A-3 Boys Semifinal: Bay 55, Rector 54
2A-3 Boys Semifinal: Melbourne 59, Marmaduke 50
2A-3 Girls Semifinal: Marmaduke 67, Riverside 53
2A-3 Girls Semifinal: Melbourne 60, Salem 20
2A-6 Boys Championship: Marianna Lee 55, Clarendon 54
2A-6 Girls Championship: Earle 43, Clarendon 21
1A-3 Boys Semifinal: Ridgefield Christian 57, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 35
1A-3 Boys Semifinal: Hillcrest 45, Mammoth Spring 37
1A-3 Girls Semifinal: Mammoth Spring 72, Armorel 25
1A-3 Girls Semifinal: Hillcrest 62, Maynard 59
