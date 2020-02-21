New JPD K-9 participates in training

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest member of the Jonesboro Police Department has been going through training this week, with police saying the K-9 has shown promise.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, K-9 Frost participated in an in-service training day Feb. 19.
“We love watching K9 Frost next to his handler like a gaited horse,” Jonesboro police said in the post. “Keep up the good work Handler Chism and K9 Frost. Excited to see you both on the street soon!”
This is the second time this month that K9 Frost and Chism made the news.
On Feb. 11, Region 8 News reported that they both received a nice gift of $300 from Bay Elementary student Lynnli Jo Thomas.
