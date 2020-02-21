Osceola adds SKYCOP in city

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County town now has a new crime fighting tool ready to go in their city.
According to a post on the Osceola Police Department Facebook page, the city added a SKYCOP camera this week.
“Look what is new in Osceola,” the post noted.
Osceola joins Blytheville in adding the cameras in cities around the county.
On Wednesday, Blytheville city officials said a new camera was installed at the corner of 21st and West Rose Streets. The camera is now the eighth one installed in Blytheville and police there said there are plans to install as many as 32 cameras there.
