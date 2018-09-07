Another Round of Rain Moves In Sunday

Clouds will continue to increase overnight, and a few sprinkles are possible near sunrise. Sunday will start at around 40 degrees compared to overnight lows in the 20s the previous few mornings. Rain chances increase Sunday with only a few showers possible through the afternoon. Widespread and heavier rain comes in later. The rain continues on Monday with an occasional rumble of thunder possible. Most see 0.50-1.5″ of rainfall with the heaviest amounts expected to be in Missouri. A few more showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow flurries could mix in at times, but we’re expected to stay above freezing. More cold air moves in from Wednesday and Thursday.