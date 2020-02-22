Arkansas announces key spring football dates

With the final spring practice now set for Fayetteville, the weekend will include several other Razorback sporting events as well as serve as the annual A Club reunion, an event that welcomes back all former letterwinners in all sports. Razorback baseball will host an SEC series with Auburn at Baum-Walker Stadium that weekend. The men’s and women’s track & field programs will host the National Relay Championships, holding events Friday night and Saturday at John McDonnell Field. The defending SEC champion women’s soccer team will host Oklahoma on campus on Saturday in a spring exhibition.