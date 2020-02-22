Burnside has 4 RBI Friday as #21 Arkansas softball sweeps doubleheader

Paragould native Braxton Burnside had 3 hits and 4 RBI Friday as #21 Arkansas softball swept a doubleheader. The Hogs beat South Dakota State 13-3 & Marist 7-0 in the Razorback Invitational. Burnside had a two-run single in the 4th inning vs. the Jackrabbits. She gave the Hogs the lead in Game 2 with a RBI single in the 1st inning. Braxton also had a sacrifice fly in the 4th.