Forrest City man arrested after shooting at funeral

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Forrest City man was arrested Friday after police say he shot one person outside a funeral home.
According to Detective Jeff Nichols with the Forrest City Police Department, Christopher Reed of Forrest City was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and commission of a felony with a firearm.
Nichols said police got a call around 3 p.m. Feb. 21 about the shooting in the 1300 block of South Washington Street. Officers later found Reed about 300 to 400 yards away from where the shooting happened.
Nichols said the victim, whose name was not released, was shot multiple times and had been attending a funeral. The victim was taken to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition.
More details are expected to be released as early as Saturday in the case.
