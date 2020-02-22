Grants help Cherokee Village Historical Society to open museum

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Grants from the Division of Arkansas Heritage will allow the Cherokee Village Historical Society to open a museum on the area’s history.
Last year, the Division of Arkansas Heritage awarded the historical society a small museum grant that they used to preserve the materials they already had.
This year, they received the heritage grant allowing them to finally open a museum highlighting the history of Cherokee Village since its founding.
The curator of the museum, Mary Dewitt, says they hope this museum will not only educate others on the town’s history, but remind those who live here what the town means to them.
“We are truly hoping that this will bring a little bit of togetherness back to the community," said Dewitt.
The Cherokee Village Museum and Learning Center will have its grand opening on May 15, 2020 and the museum will be located at the Thunderbird Recreation Center.
Cherokee Village will also celebrate 65 years since its founding this year.
The historical society is still looking for memorabilia for the new museum.
You can either loan or donate any items that have to do with Cherokee Village.
The historical society is actively looking for clown dolls that Mrs. Cooper, the Cherokee Village founder’s wife, made and sold in her store.
You can contact Barb Blough with the historical society at (870) 710-1063 if you have items you would like to share with the museum.
You can also contact the Cherokee Village Historical Society through their Facebook page.
