Klutts homers but Arkansas State baseball falls to New Orleans

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Costly errors late in the game led to a 5-4 setback against New Orleans, Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
The Red Wolves fall to 2-2 on the year and New Orleans improves to 2-4.
In the third inning, facing a 2-0 count, Ben Klutts launched a no doubt home run to left field allowing the Red Wolves to pull within 2-1, for its first score of the afternoon.
Sky-Lar Culver registered his first hit and RBI of the 2020 campaign when he sliced a single through centerfield, bringing across Jake Gish. Tyler Duncan gave Arkansas State its first lead of the night after a bases-loaded hit by pitch, scoring Klutts.
Zech Jarrard (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 5 K, 1 BB) finished the night with five strikeouts and only one walk. In relief, Jared Wilson (2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 K, 1 BB) struck out one of the eight batters he faced.
The Privateers took a 5-4 advantage over the home team in the ninth inning, when Jamarian Crain singled through centerfield allowing Iza Salo to score. A costly Arkansas State error gave New Orleans its second run of the inning.
Kollin Stone closed out the contest for the Red Wolves, pitching the top of the ninth and striking out a batter.
Arkansas State will continue its weekend series against New Orleans Saturday, Feb 22. The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium. Live stats can be viewed at astatestats.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.