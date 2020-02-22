Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

1991 KILLING-ARREST
Arrest made in 1991 killing of central Missouri teenager
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody in the 1991 killing of a 15-year-old central Missouri boy. Cole County authorities announced the arrest Friday but provided few other details about the suspect in the death of Greg Jones, of Russellville. The suspect's name is not being released because of his age at the time of the death. Jones went missing in April 1991 and his remains were found in June of that year. Authorities said they would not comment further until the case is reviewed by county juvenile authorities.
METHAMPHETAMINE CRACKDOWN-ST. LOUIS
Meth still a Missouri problem, but now it comes from Mexico
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri may have shed its unwanted image as the meth lab capital of the U.S., but a top DEA official says the drug remains a major problem. The depth of the problem became clear Thursday when the DEA announced a methamphetamine crackdown called Operation Crystal Shield, focusing on eight “transportation hubs” where high levels of Mexican meth are being seized. The St. Louis Division, which covers all of Missouri and Kansas and southern Illinois, is the northernmost of the eight targeted areas. Mexican meth has mostly replaced meth made in home labs. Missouri for many years led the nation in lab seizures.
CITY OFFICIAL-FRAUD
Woman admits stealing from town, charity where she worked
VELDA CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis woman has admitted in federal court that she stole about $400,000 while serving as a town treasurer and another $156,000 from a charity where she worked. Venita Sedodo of St. Charles, pleaded guilty Friday to wire and mail fraud. Sentencing is May 28. She must pay back the stolen funds. Sedodo was treasurer for Velda City in St. Louis County. She issued around 90 unauthorized checks to herself and made unauthorized wire payments for items purchased from Neiman Marcus and elsewhere. She also stole from a charity that provides financial aid to the deaf and hearing impaired.
FATAL FIRE-ST. LOUIS
Woman dies in house fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed a woman in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the woman was found dead Friday inside the home near Carondelet Park. Her name has not been released. A man identifying himself as the woman's ex-husband said she was 70 years old. Firefighters were called to the one-story home shortly after noon. A neighbor called 911 saying someone was trapped inside the home. Firefighters contained the flames and found the woman inside. She died at the scene.
INMATE SEXUAL ABUSE-LAWSUIT
5th woman alleges sex assault by Missouri prison guard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted more than 50 times while incarcerated at a Missouri prison is the fifth to sue a former guard amid a federal investigation of the facility. The Kansas City Star reports that the latest lawsuit against Edward Bearden is set for trial in July 2021. Bearden is a former guard at Chillicothe Correctional Center,. Four other civil cases have been lodged against him, but no criminal charges have been filed. The FBI and the Department of Justice have been conducting an investigation of the prison.
CHILD PORN-CHARGES
Lake St. Louis man arrested on child porn charges
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A 54-year-old eastern Missouri man is facing possession of child pornography charges, and authorities are reaching out to determine if there are additional victims. Larry Deutsch of Lake St. Louis was charged Thursday. He is jailed on $100,000 bond and doesn't have a listed attorney. St. Charles County police say Deutsch lured a teenage girl from her home in San Tan Valley, Arizona, to an apartment in Ballwin, another St. Louis suburb. Police found the girl at the apartment on Thursday. KMOV-TV reports that the girl's family previously lived in St. Louis and attended a Mormon church where Deutsch served as a bishop.
DEADLY TRAIN COLLISION
Missouri woman killed, 2 grandkids hurt in car-train crash
PURDY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri woman was killed and two of her grandchildren were seriously injured when a train crashed into their car in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when 59-year-old Fransisca Perez Salas failed to yield at a railroad crossing in her hometown of Purdy. The patrol says a 3-year-old grandson and 8-year-old granddaughter were flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. The report says they were not wearing seat belts. The report says the railroad crossing was marked by a crossbuck sign and a pedestrian bell.
DEPUTY-CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
Former Missouri deputy sentenced to 8 years for child porn
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for receiving child pornography. KOMU-TV reports that 41-year-old Leonard Jerome Wilson also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Wilson was required to surrender his officer license and enter guilty pleas in two other related cases. Federal prosecutors say Wilson was a Camden County sheriff's deputy when an investigation found he had child pornography on a tablet and two phones he used on and off duty. All of the images were of infant, toddler, and prepubescent children.