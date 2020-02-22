Man arrested in drug case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who worked for a medical marijuana facility now faces drug charges after police say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search earlier this year.
Nicholas Christian Nielsen, 40, Jonesboro was arrested Jan. 23 on suspicion of manufacture of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after the investigation by the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police got word from Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control that Nielsen had been growing marijuana in his apartment in the 100 block of Cate Street.
Officers said they could notice the smell of marijuana at the house, as well as in a nearby trash can at the curb.
“Inside the trash can, investigators discovered approximately 28 harvested plants of marijuana,” police said in the affidavit.
Police later got a search warrant for the house and found 272 grams of marijuana, two grow tents with LED lighting, two unharvested plants in one of the grow tents, 380 THC vape pens, several jars of marijuana wax and honey, digital scale, marijuana edibles and drug paraphernalia, the affidavit noted.
Nielsen will appear in circuit court Feb. 28.
Nielsen was listed as the contact person for Natural State Wellness on the city of Newport website.
According to a statement from Harvest Health & Recreation, which helps run the facility, to Region 8 News, officials there said they are working with authorities on the issue.
“We take any allegation very seriously. We fully support and are working closely with Arkansas law enforcement officials to help in their ongoing investigation,” Head of Corporate Communications Alex Howe said.
