Person injured at Make A Wish collection point Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured Friday afternoon at a collection point for the Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make A Wish.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash at the Caraway Road/Highland Drive intersection around 5 p.m. Feb. 21.
Details were scarce. However, police said the person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
In a statement to Region 8 News, Make-A-Wish Mid-South said they were supporting the person in their time of need.
“The HAH Wish-a-Thon is such a big day for Make-A-Wish Mid-South and our NE Arkansas community. The safety of our volunteers at this event is our utmost priority,” officials said in a statement. “We’re working closely with and offer our support to all parties involved.”
