Second suit filed in Batesville/Independence County court battle

“The City of Batesville welcomes its day in court to air our grievances with the County. We have pleaded time and again to meet with them and put all of these interconnected issues on the table but the County has refused to meet. The fact is that the County built a new jail in 1997 or 1998 that was several times larger than the previous jail without providing a permanent funding source for it. The County had well over twenty years to address this lack of operational funding for the jail but has shirked its responsibility and the funding crisis of the jail is their own making. We look forward to seeing our grievances concerning District Court, the jail, recycling, the shooting range and recreation aired in the court of public opinion," Elumbaugh said.