Second suit filed in Batesville/Independence County court battle

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -A discussion over the Independence County District Court system between Independence County and the city of Batesville is headed to court as county officials have filed a second complaint against the city.
According to a 14-page complaint filed in Independence County Circuit Court, Independence County alleges that the city of Batesville has not paid jail fees to the county since May 2017 and that “Between May 12, 2015 and May 2017, the Defendant (city of Batesville) city paid jail fees to the Plaintiff at the rate of 30% of the fines it generated each month upon tickets, charges and citations adjudicated in the Independence County District Court.”
“Despite the fact that the Defendant stopped paying anything toward jail fees, Defendant continued to bring prisoners to the Plaintiff’s jail to be incarcerated after May 2017,” the complaint from Independence County Attorney Daniel R. Haney noted.
Independence County officials also allege in the complaint that they have attempted to resolve the situation with letters and face to face meetings with no luck.
A similar complaint was filed in Jan. 2020, asking whether or not the city of Batesville is obligated to fund some salary and operational costs involving the district court.
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin said he believes the county has tried to work on the issue with the city.
“While the body of the suit explains the cessation of payments previously agreed to and continued to be paid by all other cities other than Batesville, there was no intent from Batesville to pay anything for the jail after June of 2017. We continued to bill but were told not to bother. If an agreement is not in force, the law, settled under an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling, requires payment according to the County Ordinance governing such. They refused to comply,” Griffin said.
“Just the fact that we didn’t immediately file suit for nonpayment, shows we did not desire to go that route. In response to the City asking to meet to discuss “issues”, we simply asked they put in writing the topics to be discussed, what they didn’t like and how they wanted to see the issue resolved. They refused to do that and kept asking to meet to discuss “issues”. Everyone knows that a general meeting of 22 people, to discuss “issues” with no agenda, is no more than an open session for bad things to be said about each other that couldn’t be taken back.”
Griffin said the Quorum Court directed the County Attorney to meet with the City Attorney on the issue.
“There was no agreement forthcoming so a suit was the only pathway,” Griffin said.
Griffin said the January complaint and the one filed this month are “diverse and disconnected” except for the issue of a 30% equivalency of city general fines related to city prosecutions in District Court.
“When they didn’t pay the 30%, the default position by law is the County Ordinance since there was obviously no agreement,” Griffin said.
Griffin said he believes the law will be on the county’s side in the case.
“We turned this over to the County Attorney to resolve by vote of the QC (Quorum Court). A settlement proposal has not been made to my knowledge. Since the District Court is a State Pilot District Court by state law, with a State Judge on the bench, paid by the State of Arkansas, it is hard to imagine it being a County only District Court. We are fairly confident of a decision in our favor. This is not a monetary suit so a settlement would be a simple admission that it is a state court by Batesville. Once again, this issue of law cannot be settled by 22 people in a room with no law degree among them.”
Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said the city has worked to address the issue as well and wants an answer to the funding issues with the court and other areas of county government.
“The City of Batesville welcomes its day in court to air our grievances with the County. We have pleaded time and again to meet with them and put all of these interconnected issues on the table but the County has refused to meet. The fact is that the County built a new jail in 1997 or 1998 that was several times larger than the previous jail without providing a permanent funding source for it. The County had well over twenty years to address this lack of operational funding for the jail but has shirked its responsibility and the funding crisis of the jail is their own making. We look forward to seeing our grievances concerning District Court, the jail, recycling, the shooting range and recreation aired in the court of public opinion," Elumbaugh said.
“I have visited with numerous county judges and mayors across the state and I have asked them if they all worked together for the betterment of their city and county. Their reply was yes we have differences, but we sit down and work things out,” Elumbaugh said.
No court date has been set in the second complaint.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.