A-State baseball shut out by New Orleans 11-0 Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Jonesboro, Ark. (2/22/20) – The Arkansas State baseball team fell behind against New Orleans and couldn’t recover in a 11-0 loss to the Privateers Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
The Red Wolves (2-3) only registered five hits in the contest as Liam Hicks was responsible for two of them. Ben Klutts, Jaylon Deshazier and Will Huber also collected a hit each.
The Privateers (3-3) stuck first, in the top of the first, when Jamarian Crain reached third, on a three-base throwing error. Pearce Howard then drove the first of his three runs on a sac fly to put the Privateers ahead 1-0.
New Orleans broke the game open with a four spot in the third inning and continued to add runs in the fourth (2), fifth (2) and ninth (2).
Zach Jackson (3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 K, 2 BB) picked up is first loss of the season, scattering four hits while striking out three. Defensively, Red Wolves committed two errors leading to five unearned runs.
Arkansas State will conclude its series final against New Orleans Sunday, Feb. 23. The first pitch is set for noon at Tomlinson Stadium.
