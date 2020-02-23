Arkansas State tennis defeats Louisiana Tech

In singles action, Pramethong won 6-2 in straight sets to give A-State the 2-0 advantage. King was defeated 6-1, 6-3 to make it 2-1 and Guvermont dropped her match 6-1, 6-4 to tie the team score at 2-2. Morse dropped her singles match 7-5, 6-4 and the Red Wolves trailed 3-2. Masdevall-Masip won a three-set thriller (6-2, 2-6, 6-2) to tie the match at three and O’Brien rallied back to give A-State the victory with a three-set win (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) on court No. 5.