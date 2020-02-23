Cherokee Village Police Department getting two new vehicles

CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cherokee Village Police Department will be getting two new department vehicles, thanks to a bid from Freedom Ford in Melbourne.
The city accepted the bid at the council meeting for two four-wheel-drive pickup trucks.
It’s been at least four years since the department has gotten a new vehicle.
Mayor Russell Stokes says their current fleet has seen a lot of use during that time.
“Our current vehicles have over 100,000 miles on them and they’re getting a lot of wear and tear daily,” said Stokes.
The four-wheel-drive vehicles will allow the department to safely travel the roads in the Cherokee Village area.
Mayor Stokes said they aren’t sure exactly when they will be getting the new vehicles, but they’re excited to add them to the department’s fleet.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.