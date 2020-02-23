Heavy Rain Overnight, Storms Monday

Light rain will continue this evening as heavier rain moves in overnight. The forecast for 0.50-1.5 inches of rain looks to still be on track. Nothing severe is expected overnight, but there could be a few rumbles of thunder mixed in with the heavy rain. Rain chances fall through the late morning and early afternoon. However, another band of thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon as the center of our storm system tracks across southern Missouri. The threat is low, but there’s a narrow window for severe weather across Region 8. Hail is the main threat. A rogue tornado warning or two could be possible if everything comes together just right. We’ll continue to monitor the threat. Behind this storm system, a few rain showers or snow flurries are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. No impact expected.