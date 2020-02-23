Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Jack Flaherty is getting the ball on opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt says the 24-year-old Flaherty will start the season opener March 26 at Cincinnati. It will be the right-hander's first opening day start and comes after he finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting with a closing surge last season. Flaherty pitched the home opener for the Cardinals last year. Shildt gave Flaherty the news on Friday, not a surprise after Flaherty went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA last season. Seven of those wins came after the All-Star break, when he posted a 0.91 ERA.