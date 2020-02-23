Hogs beat Mizzou to snap losing streak

Joe did not score until making two free throws at the 9:15 mark of the first half and his first triple did not come until 6:05. However, he caught fire, making a 3-pointer with 1:27 left to give Arkansas its first lead, 33-31 – a lead the Hogs would not surrender the rest of the way. Joe scored 10 first-half points to help the Razorbacks go on a 12-2 run to end the first half and lead 35-33.