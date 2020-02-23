New Orleans rallies back to complete sweep over Arkansas State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Jonesboro, Ark. (2/23/20) – Defensively, the Arkansas State (2-4) baseball team punched in a stellar performance but it wasn’t able to get things going offensively when it dropped a 2-1 contest to New Orleans (4-3) Sunday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
The Red Wolves struck first, in the bottom of the fourth, when Liam Hicks reached second on a double down the left field line. Ben Klutts then walked, before Tyler Duncan grounded out to first to advance Hicks and Klutts. Jaylon Deshazier then scored Hicks on an RBI SAC fly to left center.
Chandler Coates (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K, 1 BB) worked 7.0 shutout innings, scattering two hits and walking one to go along with one strikeout. Jack Jumper took his first loss of the season, out of the A-State bullpen, pitching 1.1 innings where he allowed three hits, two runs and a walk.
New Orleans evened things up (1-1), in the eighth inning, when Jackson Murphy singled to centerfield bringing Salo Iza across. In the ninth inning, the Privateers took a 2-1 lead over the Red Wolves with a solo shot to right.
Arkansas State will return to action Tuesday (Feb. 25) and Wednesday (Feb. 26) when it hosts Mississippi Valley State in a mid-week series. The first pitch for Tuesday’s game is set for 6 p.m. while Wednesday game is set to begin at 4 p.m.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.