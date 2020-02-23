Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/17/2020 - 2/21/2020)

Week 7 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Newport (Isaiah Kendall steal and slam)
Our first nominee is Newport. Freshman Isaiah Kendall picks it off and throws it down on the other end. The Greyhounds upset 1-seed Harding Academy Friday in the 3A-2 semifinals.
Bay (Jay Jones lay up)
Nominee number 2 is Bay. Jay Jones shows off an acrobatic move in the lane for 2. The Yellowjackets rallied from 19 down to win the 2A-3 Tournament, they beat Melbourne on Friday.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Mountain Home (Addison Yates coast to coast)
Our first girls nominee is Mountain Home. With 4 minutes to go, Addison Yates hauls in the rebound and proceeds to go coast to coast for 2. She had 19 points on Friday as Lady Bombers beat Nettleton. Mountain Home remains in the 5A East title race.
Mammoth Spring (Lauren Mitchell screen, Terra Godwin trey)
Our second girls nominee is Mammoth Spring. Lauren Mitchell sets the screen and Terra Godwin hits the trifecta. The Lady Bears made it a 1A-3 sweep Friday by winning the regular season and tournament titles.
The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 10pm sportscast.
