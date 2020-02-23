Wallace scores 12 as A-State women fall at Troy 79-64

Troy reclaimed the lead in the second, scoring the first six points of the quarter before Jada Ford cut it to 23-22 with a fastbreak three with 4:47 to go in the half. Although James put Troy back up by three immediately after with a layup off the inbounds, Tennison tied things at 25-all with 4:06 to go in the half with a trey and then hit a jumper at the 3:39 mark to tie it at 27. Trinitee Jackson’s hook shot gave A-State a 29-28 lead with 3:22 to go before Troy closed the half on an 8-0 run to lead 36-29 at the half.