Wallace scores 12 as A-State women fall at Troy 79-64

TROY, Ala. (2/22/20) – Despite giving up a season-low six turnovers while forcing 18, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team dropped a tough 79-64 decision at Troy Saturday afternoon at Trojan Arena.
Three players scored in double figures for the Red Wolves (9-17, 6-9 SBC) and every player that saw action factored into the scoring column, but the Trojans (22-4, 13-2) won the rebounding battle 69-37 to set up inside buckets that amounted to 60 points in the paint.
“I thought we played really hard and really focused for about 23 of the 40 minutes,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “All I had heard about was Troy’s pace and they shot 76 field goals and we shot 77. They just made 33 field goals and those were offensive rebounds and easy baskets in transition that we have to get better at. They’re tough, and we have to develop and recruit that. I thought we played that way for about 23 minutes today.”
Morgan Wallace paced the Red Wolves with 12 points and five rebounds while Payton Tennison and Jada Ford added 11 points apiece. Tennison and Peyton Martin tied for the team lead with six boards each. As a team, the Red Wolves shot 28.6 percent (22-of-77) from the field.
Two players scored 20-plus for Troy, led by 25 points off the bench by Japonica James on 12-of-18 shooting and eight boards. Alexus Dye added a double-double with 23 points and 19 rebounds. The Trojans shot 43.4 percent (33-of-76) from the field, but A-State held them to just 9.5 percent (2-of-21) from three-point range.
A-State opened on an early 8-2 run, forcing three quick turnovers, one of which that led to a corner three by Ford at the 5:06 mark, as the Red Wolves led the entire first quarter after that early run. A Madison Heckert corner three with 1:40 left gave the Scarlet and Black its largest lead of the quarter up seven at 18-11. Troy closed on a 6-1 run to cut it down to two, as A-State led 19-17 after one quarter.
Troy reclaimed the lead in the second, scoring the first six points of the quarter before Jada Ford cut it to 23-22 with a fastbreak three with 4:47 to go in the half. Although James put Troy back up by three immediately after with a layup off the inbounds, Tennison tied things at 25-all with 4:06 to go in the half with a trey and then hit a jumper at the 3:39 mark to tie it at 27. Trinitee Jackson’s hook shot gave A-State a 29-28 lead with 3:22 to go before Troy closed the half on an 8-0 run to lead 36-29 at the half.
The Trojans stretched their lead out to double digits early in the second half, leading 42-31 with 6:52 left in the third when Wallace cut it to eight with a three. Troy managed to extend its lead back out to 14 midway through the quarter before Washington knocked down a deep three at the 4:16 mark to make it 49-38. A Tennison jumper with 3:29 to go made it a nine-point deficit, but the Trojans pulled away to end the third with a 62-44 lead.
The Red Wolves closed the gap to 11 with seven unanswered to open the fourth quarter, but that would be as close as it would get as Troy led by as much as 19 in the stanza and closed out the 15-point win.
Arkansas State returns to First National Bank Arena for a rivalry contest against Little Rock at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The game will be aired live on ESPN+ while the broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network on 95.3 The Ticket, as well as 970 AM and 96.9 FM.
