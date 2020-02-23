Williams Baptist basketball splits with William Woods University Saturday

Williams Baptist basketball splits with William Woods University Saturday
The Williams Baptist men defeated William Woods while the Williams Baptist women fell to William Woods Saturday (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
February 22, 2020

Press Release from Williams Baptist University

Date: February 22, 2020

Score: Williams Baptist University 62 vs. (RV) William Woods University 81

Records: WBU (18-9, AMC 14-8) vs. WWU (23-6, AMC 17-7)

Location: Southerland-Mabee Center - Walnut Ridge, Ark.

________________

Quick Recap:

The Williams Baptist University women’s basketball team lost 81-62 to (RV) William Woods University on Saturday. The Lady Eagles’ Kate Junkersfeld, Melanie McKuin, Tia Brazell, Grace Wellman and Teara Walker were all honored before the game as they were playing their last regular-season home game at WBU.

__________________

Game Flow:

The Lady Eagles kept up with the Owls over the first ten minutes, trailing by just four at 22-18 at the end of the first quarter. WWU, however, exploded in the second frame, outscoring Williams 26-to-9, garnering a 21 point lead at halftime. The trend continued in the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles tried to mount a comeback in the final frame, outscoring WWU 19-to-9 over the last ten minutes, but it was too late as WBU lost 81-62.

_________________

Scoring Leaders:

Tia Brazell and Tasia Bland led the team with 15 points each. Kate Junkersfeld came in behind them with 13 points, while Grace Wellman scored nine. Bland led the team with eight boards.

_________________

AMC Outlook:

WBU stays in fifth place in the conference. They have qualified for the tournament but will play the opening round game on the road.

Next up, the Lady Eagles travel to Harris-Stowe State University on Feb. 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

You can keep up with all WBU athletics at www.wbueagles.com.

Date: February 22, 2020

Score: Williams Baptist University 82 vs. William Woods University 77

Records: WBU (12-12, AMC 11-9) vs. WWU (14-15, AMC 10-12)

Location: Southerland-Mabee Center - Walnut Ridge, Ark.

___________

Quick Recap:

With 4:10 remaining in the second half against William Woods University, the Williams Baptist University men’s basketball postseason chances looked bleak. The Eagles, however, spurred on by their raucous crowd finished the game on a 19-4 run, overcoming a 10-point deficit, and won 82-77.

The win flip-flopped the American Midwest Conference standings and allowed the Eagles to clinch a postseason tournament berth.

Seniors Travon Cobb and Marquez Chew were honored before the game. The duo was playing its final regular-season game at WBU’s Southerland-Mabee Center.

______________

The Run:

The Owls held a 73-63 advantage when WBU senior Marquez Chew put his mark on the game. He hit a pull-up 3-pointer, starting the run. After WWU hit two free throws to regain a nine-point lead, Cortez King went for a 3-point play the old fashioned way with an and-one bucket and free throw.

Another WWU bucket put the lead back to eight, but Williams scored the game’s final 13 points. Travon Cobb made a free throw, Chew scored another two points on a fast break and King made a bucket to cut the lead to three with 1:13 remaining.

Daniel Cabassa sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a 3-point basket from the corner, tying it up at 77.

Next, King bullied his way to the basket, putting in a shot off the glass, giving the team a 2-point advantage with 34 seconds remaining. The defense held strong and King added two free throws to seal the game and the playoff spot.

____________

Scoring Leaders:

Cortez King had a monster game, finishing 22 points and 16 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. He also played with four fouls for a good part of the second half.

Meanwhile, Aaron King and Travon Cobb reached double-digits with 14 points each.

Marquez Chew led the team with five assists while scoring eight points.

______________

AMC Outlook:

With a playoff spot assured, WBU is now battling for seeding. They are in seventh place, just one game behind Lyon College in sixth place and 1.5 games ahead of Missouri Baptist University in eighth place. The Eagles have two conference games remaining.

Both games will be played next week. First, they travel to Harris-Stowe on Thursday for a matchup beginning at 7:30 p.m. followed by a trip to Lindenwood University-Belleville for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.

You can keep up with all WBU athletics at www.wbueagles.com.

