Williams Baptist basketball splits with William Woods University Saturday

The Lady Eagles kept up with the Owls over the first ten minutes, trailing by just four at 22-18 at the end of the first quarter. WWU, however, exploded in the second frame, outscoring Williams 26-to-9, garnering a 21 point lead at halftime. The trend continued in the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles tried to mount a comeback in the final frame, outscoring WWU 19-to-9 over the last ten minutes, but it was too late as WBU lost 81-62.