Williams Baptist basketball splits with William Woods University Saturday

Press Release from Williams Baptist University
Date: February 22, 2020
Score: Williams Baptist University 62 vs. (RV) William Woods University 81
Records: WBU (18-9, AMC 14-8) vs. WWU (23-6, AMC 17-7)
Location: Southerland-Mabee Center - Walnut Ridge, Ark.
________________
Quick Recap:
The Williams Baptist University women’s basketball team lost 81-62 to (RV) William Woods University on Saturday. The Lady Eagles’ Kate Junkersfeld, Melanie McKuin, Tia Brazell, Grace Wellman and Teara Walker were all honored before the game as they were playing their last regular-season home game at WBU.
__________________
Game Flow:
The Lady Eagles kept up with the Owls over the first ten minutes, trailing by just four at 22-18 at the end of the first quarter. WWU, however, exploded in the second frame, outscoring Williams 26-to-9, garnering a 21 point lead at halftime. The trend continued in the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles tried to mount a comeback in the final frame, outscoring WWU 19-to-9 over the last ten minutes, but it was too late as WBU lost 81-62.
_________________
Scoring Leaders:
Tia Brazell and Tasia Bland led the team with 15 points each. Kate Junkersfeld came in behind them with 13 points, while Grace Wellman scored nine. Bland led the team with eight boards.
_________________
AMC Outlook:
WBU stays in fifth place in the conference. They have qualified for the tournament but will play the opening round game on the road.
Next up, the Lady Eagles travel to Harris-Stowe State University on Feb. 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Date: February 22, 2020
Score: Williams Baptist University 82 vs. William Woods University 77
Records: WBU (12-12, AMC 11-9) vs. WWU (14-15, AMC 10-12)
Location: Southerland-Mabee Center - Walnut Ridge, Ark.
___________
Quick Recap:
With 4:10 remaining in the second half against William Woods University, the Williams Baptist University men’s basketball postseason chances looked bleak. The Eagles, however, spurred on by their raucous crowd finished the game on a 19-4 run, overcoming a 10-point deficit, and won 82-77.
The win flip-flopped the American Midwest Conference standings and allowed the Eagles to clinch a postseason tournament berth.
Seniors Travon Cobb and Marquez Chew were honored before the game. The duo was playing its final regular-season game at WBU’s Southerland-Mabee Center.
______________
The Run:
The Owls held a 73-63 advantage when WBU senior Marquez Chew put his mark on the game. He hit a pull-up 3-pointer, starting the run. After WWU hit two free throws to regain a nine-point lead, Cortez King went for a 3-point play the old fashioned way with an and-one bucket and free throw.
Another WWU bucket put the lead back to eight, but Williams scored the game’s final 13 points. Travon Cobb made a free throw, Chew scored another two points on a fast break and King made a bucket to cut the lead to three with 1:13 remaining.
Daniel Cabassa sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a 3-point basket from the corner, tying it up at 77.
Next, King bullied his way to the basket, putting in a shot off the glass, giving the team a 2-point advantage with 34 seconds remaining. The defense held strong and King added two free throws to seal the game and the playoff spot.
____________
Scoring Leaders:
Cortez King had a monster game, finishing 22 points and 16 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. He also played with four fouls for a good part of the second half.
Meanwhile, Aaron King and Travon Cobb reached double-digits with 14 points each.
Marquez Chew led the team with five assists while scoring eight points.
______________
AMC Outlook:
With a playoff spot assured, WBU is now battling for seeding. They are in seventh place, just one game behind Lyon College in sixth place and 1.5 games ahead of Missouri Baptist University in eighth place. The Eagles have two conference games remaining.
Both games will be played next week. First, they travel to Harris-Stowe on Thursday for a matchup beginning at 7:30 p.m. followed by a trip to Lindenwood University-Belleville for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.