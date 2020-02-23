Woman killed in high-speed chase; driver charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the identity of the woman killed in a high-speed chase in downtown Shreveport — and the driver faces multiple charges.
Brittany Foster, 23, died at a Shreveport hospital. She was the passenger, along with others, in a pickup truck driven by 32-year-old Robert Traylor.
Police say around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, Traylor allegedly refused to stop for a traffic violation and led Bossier City police officers on Interstate 20 west, then through the Highland neighborhood, and eventually into downtown Shreveport.
Eventually, Traylor allegedly crashed the truck into two other vehicles at the corner of Spring Street and Crockett Street. Multiple people in all three vehicles were injured.
Other passengers in the vehicle told police that Traylor refused to let them out of the pickup.
Traylor is recovering at a hospital. Upon his release, Shreveport police say he will face two charges: vehicular manslaughter and kidnapping.
Regarding Bossier City Police Department’s pursuit policies, Spokeswoman Traci Landry sent this statement in an email:
