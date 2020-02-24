A-State women’s golf claims 2nd straight tournament title

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
RIO VERDE, Ariz. (2/23/20) – Led by individual champion Grayson Gladden and runner-up Elise Schultz, the Arkansas State women’s golf team claimed their second-straight tournament crown in winning the Rio Verde Invitational that concluded Sunday.
A-State trailed Xavier by two strokes entering the day, but the Red Wolves shot a second round 289 (+1) to hold a 12-stroke advantage moving into the third round. A-State closed with a final round 292 (+4) to finish with a three-round 880 (+16), the third-lowest three-round score in program history all coming this season. This marks back-to-back tournament crowns for the first time since the 2000-01 season. The Red Wolves finished 12 strokes clear of second place Northern Illinois (892).
Gladden earned her first career individual tournament title finishing with a total of 215 (-1) for the tournament. She posted the low round of the event with a 2-under 70 in the second round and closed out the win with a final round 74 (+2).
Schultz finished runner-up with a total of 216 (E), the fifth-lowest three-round total in program history. She equaled her season-best round with a second round 71 (-1) and closed out the event with a 72 (E). Olivia Schmidt finished sixth with a total of 221 (+6) and a final round 71 (-1) saw Maria Jose Atristain Vega climb 23 spots to finish tied for 28th with a total of 228 (+12). Madison Smith finished tied for 68th at 238 (+22).
The Red Wolves return to action March 12 at the Bethune-Cookman Lady Cat Invitational in Daytona Beach, Fla.
