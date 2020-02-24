A-State women’s golf claims 2nd straight tournament title

A-State trailed Xavier by two strokes entering the day, but the Red Wolves shot a second round 289 (+1) to hold a 12-stroke advantage moving into the third round. A-State closed with a final round 292 (+4) to finish with a three-round 880 (+16), the third-lowest three-round score in program history all coming this season. This marks back-to-back tournament crowns for the first time since the 2000-01 season. The Red Wolves finished 12 strokes clear of second place Northern Illinois (892).