3 accused of stealing $9,000 in perfume

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of perfume from a Jonesboro beauty supply store.
The theft occurred Thursday afternoon at Ulta Beauty, 3031 E. Highland, according to the initial incident report.
The women, all from Memphis, are accused of stealing 90 bottles of various brands of perfume, including Polo, Chanel, Dior, and Dulce and Gabbana.
Store employees estimated the value of the stolen goods at $9,000.
On Friday, officers arrested the women on the following charges:
- Charlisa Monique Miles, 22, of Memphis on suspicion of shoplifting greater than $5,000; nonpayment of fines.
- Torneisha Renee Jones, 25, of Memphis on suspicion of shoplifting greater than $5,000.
- Asia Da’Shay Perry, 31, of Memphis on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000-all others.
All three are expected to appear in video court Monday, Feb. 24, for their probable cause hearings.
